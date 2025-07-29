Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1526; (P) 1.1648; (R1) 1.1711; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside as fall from 1.1829 resumed by breaking 1.1555 support. Strong support could be seen from 55 D EMA (now at 1.1538) to complete the correction. On the upside, above 1.1598 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will suggest that it’s already correcting the rise from 1.0176. Deeper decline should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1829 at 1.1198.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.