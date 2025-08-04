Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1454; (P) 1.1526; (R1) 1.1659; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the upside for the moment. Correction from 1.1829 could have completed with three waves down to 1.1390 already. Further rise should be seen to retest 1.1788/1820 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 1.1390 will resume the correction to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1829 at 1.1198 instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.