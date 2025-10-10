Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1521; (P) 1.1585; (R1) 1.1627; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral. Fall from 1.1917 is in progress for 1.1390 support. Break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1917 at 1.1252. On the upside, above 1.1647 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1778 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0176 (2025 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low). 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916 was already met. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.1390 support holds, and firm break of 1.2000 psychological level will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.1390 will suggest that rise from 1.0176 has already completed and bring deeper fall to 55 W EMA (now at 1.1265) and below.