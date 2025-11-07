Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1508; (P) 1.1530; (R1) 1.1569; More…

EUR/USD’s recovery form 1.1467 extended higher today but stays well inside near term falling channel. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is expected. On the downside, below 1.1467 will resume the fall from 1.1917. However, firm break of the channel resistance (now at 1.1589) will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.1727 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top is likely in place at 1.1917, just ahead of 1.2 key psychological level. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1306) holds, the up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still expected to continue. Decisive break of 1.2000 will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep outlook bearish.