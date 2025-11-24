Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1485; (P) 1.1519; (R1) 1.1547; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with today’s recovery and some consolidations could be seen above 1.1490. Nevertheless, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1655 resistance holds. Below 1.1490 and 1.1467 will resume the whole decline from 1.1917 high. Next targets are 1.1390, and then 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1917 at 1.1252.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top is likely in place at 1.1917, just ahead of 1.2 key psychological level. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1328) holds, the up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still in favor to continue. Decisive break of 1.2000 will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep long term outlook bearish.