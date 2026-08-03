EUR/USD: Busy Week Ahead

EUR/USD begins the week around 1.1540. Following a volatile week, market attention has shifted from the Federal Reserve meeting to US economic data. Investors will assess whether incoming figures reinforce the case for a September rate hike or, conversely, point to a cooling of the US economy.

Monday brings business activity indices from China and the US. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at approximately 53.0, down from 53.3 previously. Holding firmly above 50 would support the dollar, while a more pronounced slowdown would raise doubts about economic resilience and provide support for EUR/USD. On Tuesday, attention turns to JOLTS job openings, with forecasts pointing to a decline to 7.3 million from 7.594 million.

Wednesday’s highlight is the ISM Services PMI, expected to rise to 55 from 54. A strong reading would support the dollar, as services remain a key component of the US economy and an important source of inflationary pressure. Thursday’s calendar is relatively quiet, leaving the pair to consolidate ahead of Friday’s key releases.

On Friday, Germany will release foreign trade data, with the surplus expected to narrow to €11.2 billion from €19.1 billion. The main event, however, will be the US labour market report. Non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 79,000, up from 57,000, while unemployment is expected to hold steady at 4.2%. A stronger reading would reinforce expectations of a Fed rate hike and weigh on EUR/USD, while weak job growth or rising unemployment would support the euro.

Technical Analysis

On the H4 chart of EUR/USD, the market has formed a consolidation range around the 1.1533 level, currently extending between 1.1524 and 1.1538. This range is nearing completion. An upside breakout would suggest a corrective move towards 1.1556, followed by a decline to 1.1480. A direct downside breakout would open the way for a move to 1.1400. The MACD indicator supports this scenario, with its signal line above zero but pointing downwards, reflecting weakening upward momentum.

On the H1 chart, the market has completed an upward move to the 1.1556 level. A consolidation range is currently forming below this level. Today, a move lower towards 1.1480 is expected, followed by a move higher to 1.1518, and then a continuation of the downward move to 1.1400, with scope for the trend to extend to 1.1330. The Stochastic oscillator confirms this scenario, with its signal line below 80 and pointing downwards towards 20, indicating increasing short-term downside pressure.

Conclusion

EUR/USD begins a data-heavy week with markets focused on US economic indicators following the Fed’s policy decision. The ISM manufacturing and services PMIs, JOLTS job openings, and Friday’s labour market report will be crucial in shaping expectations for a potential September rate hike. A strong set of data would support the dollar, while weaker readings could support the euro. Technically, the pair appears to be consolidating around 1.1533, with a potential corrective move towards 1.1556 before resuming its broader bearish trajectory towards 1.1400 and possibly 1.1330. The week’s data releases will be the key catalysts for direction.

Disclaimer

Any forecasts contained herein are based on the author’s particular opinion. This analysis may not be treated as trading advice. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations and reviews contained herein.