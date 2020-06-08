Daily Pivots: (S1) 137.50; (P) 138.62; (R1) 139.96; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 123.94 should target 100% projection of 123.94 to 135.74 from 129.27 at 141.07. Firm break there will target 147.95 key resistance. On the downside, break of 135.95 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, we’re still seeing price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are seen as a sideway consolidation pattern. As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. however, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.