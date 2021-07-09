<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.43; (P) 151.60; (R1) 152.53; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Corrective decline from 156.05 would target for 149.03 support. We’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 136.96 to 156.05 at 148.75 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 153.14 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 155.13 resistance.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Focus is now on 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 149.03 support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.