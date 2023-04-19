<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 166.20; (P) 166.60; (R1) 167.04; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally is part of the whole rise from 155.33. Next target is 169.26 resistance first. However, considering bearish divergence condition 4 H MACD. Break of 165.38 minor support will argue that a short term top was already formed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 162.75 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.