Daily Pivots: (S1) 174.09; (P) 174.31; (R1) 174.70; More…

GBP/JPY’s up trend resumes by breaking through 174.66 temporary top. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Next target is 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. On the downside, break of 172.64 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 167.82 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.