<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 187.43; (P) 188.05; (R1) 188.98; More…

Further rise is expected in GBP/JPY with 187.08 minor support intact. Current rally should target 61.8% projection of 180.74 to 188.26 from 184.44 at 189.08 first. Break will target 100% projection at 191.96 next. On the downside, below 187.08 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 184.44 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 184.44 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.