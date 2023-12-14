Thu, Dec 14, 2023 @ 10:11 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.30; (P) 181.22; (R1) 182.25; More…

GBP/JPY’s breach of 178.58 support indicates resumption of whole fall from 188.63. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Break of 178.02 support will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 184.30 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term top is in place at 188.63, there is no clear sign of long term bearish trend reversal yet. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 175.67) holds, price actions from 188.63 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger up trend from 123.94 (2022 low) could resume at a later stage.

