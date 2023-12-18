<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.50; (P) 180.62; (R1) 181.41; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and some more consolidations could be seen above 178.32. But near term outlook stays bearish as long as 184.30 resistance holds. Decisive break of 178.02/32 support zone will resume whole fall from 188.63 to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are currently seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.