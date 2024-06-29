GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s up trend continued last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Next target is 100% projection of 191.34 to 200.72 from 197.18 at 206.56 next. On the downside, below 202.41 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 200.72 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 197.18 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 116.83 (2011 low). Next target is 138.2% projection of 116.83 to 195.86 from 122.75 at 231.96. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds.