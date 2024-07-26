Daily Pivots: (S1) 196.14; (P) 197.55; (R1) 199.22; More…

A temporary low should be formed at 195.84 and intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral for consolidations. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 202.08 support turned resistance holds. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 208.09 at 196.71 will argue that larger scale correction is under way to 185.49 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in W MACD, 208.09 might be a medium term top and fall from there could already be correcting whole up trend from 148.93 (2022 low). Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 201.00). Sustained break of 196.71 will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 208.09 at 185.49.