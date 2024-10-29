Daily Pivots: (S1) 197.97; (P) 198.67; (R1) 199.52; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 180.00 should target a retest on 208.09 high next. On the downside, below 196.37 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.