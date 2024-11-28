Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.66; (P) 191.64; (R1) 192.60; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside as fall from 199.79 is in progress. As noted before, corrective rise from 180.00 could have completed with three waves up to 199.79. Deeper decline would be seen to 183.70 support next. On the upside, above 193.71 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.