Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.47; (P) 194.64; (R1) 195.81; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the downside for the moment. Rise from 188.07 might have completed at 198.84 already. Deeper fall would be seen to 188.07 support. Firm break there will argue that corrective pattern from 180.00 has already completed. Nevertheless, above 198.94 will target 199.79 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.

