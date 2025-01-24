Daily Pivots: (S1) 192.37; (P) 192.70; (R1) 193.11; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 193.01 resistance argues that fall from 198.94 might have completed, ahead of 188.07 support. Corrective pattern from 180.00 is probably extending with another rising leg. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 198.94/197.79 resistance zone. On the downside, below 191.68 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.