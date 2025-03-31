Mon, Mar 31, 2025 @ 14:44 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.17; (P) 194.47; (R1) 195.20; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 195.95 will extend the rally from 187.04 once again, to 198.94 resistance. However, firm break of 192.00 support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper fall. Overall, corrective pattern from 180.00 is still extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

