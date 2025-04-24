Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.83; (P) 189.57; (R1) 190.86; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 190.06 resistance will extend the rebound from 184.35 to 195.95. Nevertheless, on the downside, break of 184.35 will target 180.00 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.