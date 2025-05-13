Daily Pivots: (S1) 194.22; (P) 195.02; (R1) 196.40; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 184.35 is in progress and break of 195.95 resistance will suggest that whole choppy decline from 199.79 has completed. On the downside, below 193.48 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.