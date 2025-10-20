Daily Pivots: (S1) 201.20; (P) 201.72; (R1) 202.76; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 203.41 will suggest that pullback from 205.30 has completed, and bring retest of this high. Firm break there will resume larger rally to 61.8% projection of 184.35 to 199.96 from 197.47 at 207.11. However, break of 200.67 and sustained trading below 201.24 resistance turned support will raise the chance of bearish reversal, and bring deeper decline to 197.47 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern which might have completed at 184.35. Firm break of 208.09 high will resume the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. However, decisive break of 197.47 will dampen this view and could extend the corrective pattern with another fall.