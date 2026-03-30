Daily Pivots: (S1) 212.15; (P) 212.65; (R1) 213.08; More…

GBP/JPY falls notably today but stays above 210.77 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. on the upside, above 213.28/9 resistance will resume the rise from 207.20 to retest 214.98 high. However, firm break of 210.77 will argue that the pattern from 214.98 has entered its third leg already. Deeper decline should then be seen to 209.15 and then 207.20.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 203.13) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.