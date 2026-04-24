Daily Pivots: (S1) 214.78; (P) 215.27; (R1) 215.58; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 215.89. Further rise is expected as long as 213.29 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 215.89 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 199.04 to 214.98 from 209.58 at 219.43.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 204.83) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.