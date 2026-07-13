Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 217.99 temporary top. Further rally is expected as long as 214.69 support holds. On the upside, above 217.99 will target 220.90 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, the long term up trend is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 208.22) holds, in case of pullback.