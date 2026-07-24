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GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as consolidations continue below 219.56. Downside of pullback should be contained by 216.39 support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 219.56 will extend larger up trend and target 220.90 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, the long term up trend is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 208.64) holds, in case of pullback.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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