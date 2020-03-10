Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3033; (P) 1.3116; (R1) 1.3198; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first and further rally is in favor with 1.2993 minor support intact. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3209 should confirm completion of correction from 1.3514 at 1.2725. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.3514 next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2993 will turn bias to the downside for 1.2725 low instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1958 is expected resume after correction from 1.3514 completes. Next target is 1.4376 key resistance. Reactions from there would decide whether it’s in consolidation from 1.1946 (2016 low). Or, firm break of 1.4376 will indicate long term bullish reversal. However, sustained break of 1.2582 resistance turned support will dampen these views and bring retest of 1.1958 low instead.