Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3046; (P) 1.3108; (R1) 1.3145; More….

Focus is turned to 1.3013 minor support in GBP/USD. Break there will indicate short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.2915) and below. But downside should be contained by 1.2813 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2251 to 1.3170 at 1.2819) to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.3170 will resume larger rise from 1.1409 to 100% projection of 1.1409 to 1.2647 from 1.2065 at 1.3303 next.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.