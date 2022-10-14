Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1133; (P) 1.1257; (R1) 1.1455; More…
Outlook is GBP/USD remains unchanged. Intraday bias stays mildly on the upside for 1.1494 resistance. Firm break there will confirm resumption of whole rebound from 1.0351. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.1494 from 1.0922 at 1.1628. On the downside, below 1.0922 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.0351 low instead.
In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.