Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1452; (P) 1.1525; (R1) 1.1621; More…

GBP/USD is still bounded in range of 1.1145/1.1644 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1644 will resume the whole rise from 1.0351 and target 1.1759/2292 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 1.1145 will reaffirm the case that corrective rise from 1.0351 has completed at 1.1644. Deeper fall would then be seen back to 1.0922 support and below.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is part of the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds. Parity would be the next target on resumption. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.1759 will confirm medium term bottoming, and open up stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2357).