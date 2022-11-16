Wed, Nov 16, 2022 @ 16:57 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1729; (P) 1.1878; (R1) 1.2016; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral with a temporary top formed at 1.2028, and more consolidations would be seen. Downside of retreat should be contained by 1.1597 minor support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 1.2028 will resume the rise from 1.0351 to 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.1494 from 1.1145 at 1.2288.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1145 support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759.

