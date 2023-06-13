<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2466; (P) 1.2533; (R1) 1.2578; More…

GBP/USD retreated sharply after hitting 1.2598, but recovered just ahead of 55 4H EMA. Intraday bias is turned neutral. Break of 1.2598 will resume the rebound from 1.2306 towards 1.2678. Based on current momentum, upside should be limited there, to bring another fall to extend the corrective pattern from 1.2678. On the downside, break of 1.2367 will target 1.2306 and below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.