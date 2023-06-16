<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2681; (P) 1.2734; (R1) 1.2837; More…

GBP/USD’s accelerates to as high as 1.2817 so far today. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% projection of 1.1801 to 1.2678 from 1.2306 at 1.2848. Decisive break there will target 100% projection at 1.3183 next. On the downside, below 1.2697 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.2306 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. Next medium term target will then be 1.4248 key resistance.