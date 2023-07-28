Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2720; (P) 1.2858; (R1) 1.2934; More…
GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3141 resumed by breaking 1.2796 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.2718) and possibly below. On the upside, break of 1.2994 resistance will argue that the pull back has completed, and bring retest of 1.3141 high.
In the bigger picture, as long as 1.2678 resistance turned support holds, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3895. However, sustained break of 1.2678 will argue that it’s at least correcting this rally, with risk of bearish reversal.