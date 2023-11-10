Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2187; (P) 1.2248; (R1) 1.2283; More
GBP/USD’s break of 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2246) argues that corrective recovery from 1.2036 has completed with three waves up to 1.2426. That came after rejection by 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.2036/68 support zone. Nevertheless, break of 1.2307 minor resistance will dampen this bearish case, and turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a correction to up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will argue that it’s a sideway pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.2036 will indicate that it’s a deeper correction that would target 61.8% at 1.1417 before completion.