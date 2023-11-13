<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2197; (P) 1.2217; (R1) 1.2248; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside at this point. Corrective rebound from 1.2036 should have completed with three waves up to 1.2426. Deeper fall should be seen to retest 1.2036/68 support zone next. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 1.3141. On the upside, above 1.2307 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rejection by 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458, suggests fall from 1.3141 is still in progress. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will bring deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417, even just as a corrective move.