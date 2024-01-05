Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2650; (P) 1.2690; (R1) 1.2723; More…

GBP/USD is still bounded in range of 1.2611/2826 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, break of 1.2611 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.2499 support. On the upside, however, above 1.2729 will bring retest of 1.2826 first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.2036.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.