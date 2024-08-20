Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2951; (P) 1.2974; (R1) 1.3013; More…

GBP/USD’s rally from 1.2664 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside for retesting 1.3043. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.2998 to 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3124, which is close to 1.3141 high. On the downside, below 1.2940 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 might have completed at 1.2298 already. Rise from there could be resuming the larger up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Decisive break of 1.3141 will target 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364 next. However, break of 1.2664 support will delay this bullish case once again and extend the corrective pattern from 1.3141.