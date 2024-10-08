Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3050; (P) 1.3092; (R1) 1.3126; More…

While GBP/USD’s corrective fall from 1.3433 might extend lower, strong support should be seen from 1.3000 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2298 to 1.3433 at 1.2999) to contained downside. Above 1.3174 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound. However, decisive break of 1.3000 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3000 support holds, the up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. However, considering mild bearish divergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 1.3000 will argue that a medium term top is already in place, and bring deeper fall back to 1.2664 support next.