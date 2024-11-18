Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2580; (P) 1.2638; (R1) 1.2680; More…

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3433 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3433 to 1.2842 to 1.3047 at 1.2456. On the upside, above 1.2719 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.2842 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.3433, and price actions from there are correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline is now expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2977) holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound.