Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2646; (P) 1.2684; (R1) 1.2737; More…

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.2486 resumes by breaking 1.2749 resistance today. Intraday bias is back on the upside for stronger rally to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2853). Strong resistance is expected there to limit upside, and bring resumption of whole fall from 1.3433. On the downside, below 1.2615 minor support will bring retest of 1.2486 low first. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the near term trend has reversed, and targets 1.3047 resistance for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.3433, and price actions from there are correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline is now expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2853) holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound.