Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2410; (P) 1.2451; (R1) 1.2524; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral as this point. Corrective rebound from 1.2099 could extend further with another rise. But strong resistance should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2609 to limit upside. Below 1.2248 will bring retest of 1.2099 low first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.3433.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) should have already completed at 1.3433 (2024 high), and the trend has reversed. Further fall is now expected as long as 1.2810 resistance holds. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.1528, even as a corrective move. However, firm break of 1.2810 will dampen this bearish view and bring retest of 1.3433 high instead.