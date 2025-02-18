Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2590; (P) 1.2613; (R1) 1.2648; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral, and focus remains on 38.2% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2609. Rejection by this level will keep near term outlook bearish. Break of 1.2331 support will suggest that the rebound from 1.2099 has completed as a correction, and bring retest of 1.2099 low. However, firm break of 1.2609 will raise the chance of near term reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.2923.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) should have already completed at 1.3433 (2024 high), and the trend has reversed. Further fall is now expected as long as 1.2810 resistance holds. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.1528, even as a corrective move. However, firm break of 1.2810 will dampen this bearish view and bring retest of 1.3433 high instead.