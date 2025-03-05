Wed, Mar 05, 2025 @ 19:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2716; (P) 1.2758; (R1) 1.2837; More…

GBP/USD’s rally from 1.2099 continues today and breaks through 1.2810 resistance. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2923. Sustained break there will bring retest of 1.3433 high. For now, further rise is expected as long as 1.2558 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.2607) argues that fall from 1.3433 (2024 high) has completed at 1.2099 as a corrective move. The uptrend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is not over yet. Firm break of 1.2810 resistance will solidify this bullish case.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.