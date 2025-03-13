Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2925; (P) 1.2955; (R1) 1.2997; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2923 will resume the rise from 1.2099, and pave the way back to 1.3433 high. Nevertheless, break of 1.2860 support should indicate short term topping and bring deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3433 (2024 high) should have completed at 1.2099 as a corrective move. Up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is still in progress but it’s too early to say that it’s resuming. Corrective pattern from 1.3433 could extend with one more down leg. But after all, eventual upside breakout is expected at a later stage.