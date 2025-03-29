GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD stayed in consolidation below 1.3013 last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, below 1.2869 will bring deeper correction. But downside should be contained above 38.2% retracement of 1.2248 to 1.3013 at 1.2721. On the upside, break of 1.3013 will resume the rally from 1.2099 towards 1.3433 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is not completed. Resumption is expected after corrective pattern from 1.3433 completes. Next target will be 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2099 support holds.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.0351 (2022 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.4248 structural resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.