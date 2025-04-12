GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s extended rebound last week suggests that pull back from 1.3206 has already completed at 1.2706. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for retesting 1.3206. Firm break there will resume the rally from 1.2099 to retest 1.3433 high. On the downside, below 1.2981 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 are seen as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2099 could be the second leg. Overall, GBP/USD should target 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high) on break of 1.3433 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.0351 (2022 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.4248 structural resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.