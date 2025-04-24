Thu, Apr 24, 2025 @ 22:00 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3212; (P) 1.3276; (R1) 1.3319; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside, and pullback from 1.3422 short term top would continue lower. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3422 at 1.2917. On the upside, firm break of 1.3433 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 are seen as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2099 could be the second leg. Overall, GBP/USD should target 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high) on break of 1.3433 at a later stage.

