Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3478; (P) 1.3519; (R1) 1.3585; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. With 1.3389 support intact, further rise is expected. On the upside, firm break of 1.3592 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 1.2706 to 1.3442 from 1.3138 at 1.3874. However, decisive break of 1.3389 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3138 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.2866) holds, even in case of deep pullback.